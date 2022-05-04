Kim Cattrall reveals her thoughts on Sex And The City reboot and co-stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kim Cattrall reveals her thoughts on Sex And The City reboot and co-stars

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 7.11pm
Kim Cattrall (Yui Mok/PA)
Kim Cattrall (Yui Mok/PA)

Kim Cattrall has revealed that she was never asked to be a part of the Sex And The City reboot series And Just Like That and found out about it through social media.

The British-born actress, 65, starred as Samantha Jones in the original six series of the show which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

Cattrall said the team did not approach her as she had previously made her “feelings clear” that she would never reprise the character after she turned down a script for a possible third movie in 2017.

Cattrall told US outlet Variety: “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

She said she had not watched the new 10-part series which sees Sarah Jessica Parker return as New York City columnist Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

Reflecting on why she closed the door on playing Samantha, she said: “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough.

“I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

Despite Cattrall’s physical absence, the reboot series included her character through text messages sent to Carrie to explain why she was no longer part of the famous quartet.

The show depicted a dissolution of a friendship after Samantha was apparently dropped as Carrie’s publicist, prompting Samantha to move to London.

For years there have been reports of a real-life rift between Cattrall and Parker, with some concluding this influenced her departure.

Discussing her relationship with her Sex And The City co-stars, Cattrall said: “I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional.”

She admitted she found it “odd” that she was still referenced in the latest storyline, but said knowing fans wanted more of her was a “really wonderful feeling”.

The actress added: “That feels powerful, that I’ve left something behind that I’m so proud of. I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much.

“It’s tough competition. The original show is in all of our imaginations. But for me, it feels clean.”

She added that parts of her character, who became beloved by millions of fans for her sex-positive and ambitious attitude, remain with her and she feels “ultimately protective of her”.

Samantha had been written into the script for the potential third movie which would have seen her receive unwanted pictures from Brady, Miranda’s 14-year-old son.

60th Evening Standard Theatre Awards – London
Kim Cattrall starred as Samantha Jones in six series of the show and two feature films (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Cattrall described the idea as “heartbreaking” and said a plotline about her having to sell her PR company due to financial troubles would have been better as it was an actual conflict.

She added: “I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen.

“But also, I was ready. And this is exactly what I wished for: to be in different places playing different characters because I’m a character actress.

“And as difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here.”

Cattrall has since appeared in the new How I Met Your Father TV series as well as a reboot of 1999 series Queer As Folk.

