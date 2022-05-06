Kevin Hart praises Dave Chappelle for ‘professional’ response to on-stage attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin Hart praises Dave Chappelle for ‘professional’ response to on-stage attack

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 8.41am
Kevin Hart has spoken about the recent attack on comedian Dave Chappelle (Ian West/PA)
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has praised fellow comic Dave Chappelle for his “professional” response to being attacked on stage earlier this week.

Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him.

Speaking on US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hart commended Chappelle for dealing with the attack and continuing his performance.

Hart, 42, told Mike Birbiglia – who is standing in for Jimmy Kimmel while he has Covid: “Dave went back after that and finished doing the show. Didn’t let that thing be a big thing.

“Quickly moved on from it and got back to doing comedy, and that’s what a professional does.

“Ultimately, these moments of improfessionalism should not break professionals.”

Actor Jamie Foxx joined Chappelle on stage and helped apprehend the alleged attacker before the performance continued, according to reports.

The attacker, identified as Isaiah Lee, 23, was later charged with four misdemeanour counts: battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorised access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

Hart also called for greater respect for comedians and live acts, saying: “It’s time to get back to a place of respect for your live entertainer.”

The Jumanji actor said: “Somebody getting their ass whipped sends a message out to other people that was like, ‘You know, I was thinking about doing that, but seeing that, I don’t really want to do that’.

“I think that the world that we’re in right now, there’s a lot of lines that have gotten blurred, and sometimes you got to take a couple steps backwards to take some steps forwards.”

Chappelle previously faced a backlash over comments about transgender people in his Netflix comedy special The Closer.

The comedian said “gender is a fact” and shared his backing for JK Rowling, who has also attracted criticism for her remarks about the concept of biological sex.

Hart recalled an incident when he was hit with a “buffalo wing” at one of his live shows, describing it as the “worst” experience he had had with heckling.

Dave Chappelle Attacked
Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage while performing in Los Angeles earlier this week (David Richard/AP)

He said: “But here’s what people have forgotten: in stand-up comedy it’s always been the world of heckler and comedian.

“Comedian has always dealt with heckler, heckler has always shouted out things because he felt that he could.

“A comedian’s way of shutting that down was to say things back. It wasn’t bullying. It wasn’t picking on. It was all done in fun.

“We’ve now lost sight of the relationship of audience to comedian, and that line has gotten blurred.

“So when I say we need to get back to the place of respecting the entertainer, respect the craft. If you’re coming, come and have a good time and enjoy the person that you saw; if you have no interest in that, you don’t have to buy a ticket.”

Chappelle released a statement through his spokesperson noting that his four-night run at the Hollywood Bowl ties him with Monty Python for the most headlined shows of any comedian at the famous venue and added that he refused to allow the “incident to overshadow the magic” of the historic moment.

The attack on Chappelle came after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars over a joke the comic made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

