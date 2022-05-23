New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 4.24pm
Tom Cruise will reprise his role of Ethan Hunt in the seventh Mission: Impossible film (Ian West/PA)
Tom Cruise will reprise his role of Ethan Hunt in the seventh Mission: Impossible film (Ian West/PA)

An action-packed trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One gives viewers a glimpse of dramatic events in the seventh film of the spy series.

Tom Cruise once again returns to the character of Ethan Hunt for the film, which is now due for release in 2023 after it was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trailer opens with Agent Eugene Kittridge, played by Henry Czerny, telling Hunt: “Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over.”

As a dramatic montage plays, Eugene continues: “This is our chance, to control the truth, the concepts of right and wrong, for everyone for centuries to come.

“You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist, never did. You need to pick a side.”

The camera then captures a frustrated looking Ethan, before further snippets show the globe-trotting secret agent riding through a desert on horseback and tackling dramatic car chases.

The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also worked with Cruise on the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

The trailer draws to a dramatic close with Ethan riding a motorbike off the edge of a cliff and plummeting towards the ground below.

Famous faces including Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby star alongside Cruise in the film.

The cast also includes Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

The second part of the film is intended to arrive on June 28 2024, having previously been set for July 2023.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to be released in cinemas on July 14 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier