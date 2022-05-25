Priscilla Presley and Austin Butler among lead stars at Cannes premiere of Elvis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Priscilla Presley and Austin Butler among lead stars at Cannes premiere of Elvis

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 9.10pm
Austin Butler, Priscilla Presley, Olivia DeJonge, Tom Hanks and Alton Mason attend the Elvis premiere during during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Picture date: Wednesday May 25, 2022.
Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla has walked the red carpet alongside Austin Butler at the star-studded Cannes premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated Elvis biopic.

The American actress, 77, wore a brown beaded dress as she stood beside the 30-year-old actor, who plays the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ in the forthcoming movie.

They were joined by fellow stars of the film including Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis’s enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker, Olivia DeJonge, who portrays Priscilla, and Alton Mason who plays Little Richard.

75th Cannes Film Festival
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luhrmann, the film’s director, was also present (Doug Peters/PA)

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luhrmann, the film’s director, was also present.

The film depicts the rock and roll musician as he goes from a young boy living in Memphis, Tennessee, and delivering his first performance, to international star.

Viewers will also get a glimpse into the intense press attention he faced and see Butler perform memorable hits including Jailhouse Rock, That’s All Right Mama and Unchained Melody to raucous audiences.

The film’s premiere was also attended by global music stars Shakira and Kylie Minogue, as well as 2021 Eurovision winners Maneskin.

75th Cannes Film Festival
Shakira was among the famous faces walking the Elvis premiere red carpet (Doug Peters/PA)

Earlier in the day protesters speaking out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine took to the red carpet in the third such incident this week.

A group which included Ukrainian filmmakers behind the 2022 film Butterfly Vision held up a banner which read “Russians kill Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive or disturbing to talk about this genocide?”.

The protest was staged ahead of the film’s screening at the annual festival in the south of France.

The 75th annual festival has already hosted the star-studded premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, which saw Cruise attend for the first time in 30 years.

