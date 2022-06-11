Britney Spears says she had a ‘panic attack’ before wedding to Sam Asghari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britney Spears says she had a ‘panic attack’ before wedding to Sam Asghari

By Press Association
June 11 2022, 3.14am
Britney Spears has said she had a “panic attack” in the moments before her Los Angeles wedding to Sam Asghari (PA)

The singer, 40, married the 28-year-old fitness trainer and model at her home, with her natural wedding beauty look designed by Charlotte Tilbury and an off-the-shoulder dress with a slit designed by Donatella Versace.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, and became engaged in September last year with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

In a post on Instagram following the event, the Toxic singer revealed her nerves initially got the better of her.

She wrote: “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!!

“I had a panic attack and then got it together.”

Spears arrived in a horse-drawn carriage fit for a pop princess before walking down the aisle as she tied the knot with her long-time partner in a small ceremony.

On Instagram, she hailed the wedding as a “dream” and called it “the most spectacular day”.

Spears also thanked a number of her guests, including Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

She wrote: “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock.

“@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless.

American outlet People quotes a source as saying that Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love played as the bride walked solo down the aisle.

Spears told Vogue magazine: “We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends.