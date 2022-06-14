BTS will be exploring more solo projects but not go on hiatus – representative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BTS will be exploring more solo projects but not go on hiatus – representative

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 9.20pm Updated: June 14 2022, 9.34pm
BTS (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
BTS (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Korean pop sensations BTS will be taking time to “explore some solo projects” – but they will not be taking a hiatus, a representative for the band has said.

In a pre-recorded video to celebrate the nine-year anniversary of their debut release, the music megastars reflected on the success they have had together as well as the challenges they faced due to the pandemic.

The seven members of the boy band — who go by the names J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin, RM and Jimin – explained they were now exploring individual projects and music.

The announcement was made during their annual Festa event, which celebrates their debut anniversary, with the video later being shared to their YouTube channel.

After reports suggested the group were taking a hiatus, the boyband’s legion of dedicated fans expressed their devastation on social media.

However, a representative of the band clarified to the PA news agency: “To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”

The K-pop superstars had shown no signs of slowing down recently, having released a new three-disc anthology album titled Proof on Friday.

While last month the boy band met with US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss Asian inclusion and representation and to address hate crime against Asian people.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have won global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which included giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

Across their career, they have won a host of awards including nods at the MTV European and Video Music Awards.

For the past two years, they have also been nominated in the Brit Awards international group category and for the Grammy Awards best pop duo/group performance prize.

The K-pop superstars were also named the 2021 global recording artist of the year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), making them the first act to win the award for two consecutive years.

