Neighbours’ final episode air date confirmed by Channel 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Neighbours’ final episode air date confirmed by Channel 5

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 12.53pm
The final episode of Neighbours will air later this month on Channel 5, the broadcaster has announced (Ray Messner/Fremantle Australia/PA)
The final episode of Neighbours will air later this month on Channel 5, the broadcaster has announced (Ray Messner/Fremantle Australia/PA)

The final episode of Neighbours will air later this month on Channel 5, the broadcaster has announced.

After 37 years on screen, the long-running Australian soap opera will come to a close with a double-episode special at 9pm on July 29.

Fans’ favourite characters from different eras of the show will star.

The globally recognised soap first aired in 1985 and has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

Channel 5 said it will be a “gripping and emotional finale” with “something for everyone”.

The final episode was scheduled to air on August 1 but has been moved forward to the Friday primetime slot.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who starred as power couple Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in the ’80s, will return.

Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the soap, is also reprising his role.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Children’s Royal Variety Performance – Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue – Dominion Theatre, London
Former Neighbours stars turned pop singers Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue rehearsing at the Dominion Theatre, London, for the Children’s Royal Variety Performance 1989 (PA)

Pippa Black, who played Elle Robinson, and her on-screen brother, Jordan Patrick Smith, who played Andrew Robinson, will also return.

Olympia Valance, who starred as Paige Smith in the latest era of the show, will be back alongside Jodi Anasta as Elly Conway, Zoe Cramond, who played Amy Williams, and Kate Kendall as Lauren Turner.

Ben Hall as Ned Willis, Olivia Junkeer, who played Yashvi Rebecchi, and Zima Anderson as Roxy Willis will also return.

The episode before the finale special will air on July 29 at the show’s usual time slots of 1.45pm and 6pm.

Neighbours: The Finale will air on Friday July 29 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier