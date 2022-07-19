David Hasselhoff reunites with Baywatch co-stars to celebrate 70th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Hasselhoff reunites with Baywatch co-stars to celebrate 70th birthday

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 10.01am
David Hasselhoff (Ian West/PA)
David Hasselhoff (Ian West/PA)

David Hasselhoff has reunited with some of his Baywatch co-stars at a party to celebrate his 70th birthday.

The Hollywood actor, who played head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the classic 90s TV show, was joined by his on-screen son Jeremy Jackson, who described him as a “handsome legend”.

Fellow Baywatch stars Kelly Packard, David Chokachi and Parker Stevenson were also at the birthday party which featured a clown on stilts.

Hasselhoff, nicknamed The Hoff, shared a clip from the party on his Instagram which showed his nearest and dearest singing happy birthday to him before he blows out the candles on a three-tier cake.

He wrote: “I’m in the 70s club now. Happy birthday to me see you all soon”.

Jackson also posted a photo from the event on his Instagram of Hasselhoff holding his face affectionately and described his former TV father as his “childhood idol”.

He said: “My TV Dad, my childhood IDOL, my acting/music/showmanship mentor and my dear friend and true life big brother.

“Happy 70th ya handsome legend you! Thanks for bringing our friends together for many years and here is to MANY MORE!”

In another photo he shared, Hasselhoff, Packard, Chokachi, Stevenson and Jackson could all be seen together hugging one another.

Chokachi, who played Cody Madison on the show, also shared a post in tribute to his former co-star where he described him as “an amazing human being with so much love to share with the world”.

He added: “So many great adventures shared with this guy! Much love”.

Packard said “you will never meet a more generous, kind, talented man” than Hasselhoff in her birthday tribute post.

Hasselhoff starred in all the original seasons of Baywatch from 1989 to 1999 as well as featuring in the spin-off series Baywatch Nights and Baywatch Hawaii.

He has also appeared as Mitch Buchannon in a number of feature film adaptations and also made a cameo in the 2017 Baywatch film starring Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, where he played The Rock’s mentor.

