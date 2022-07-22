Fans thrown deep into JRR Tolkien’s Second Age at Rings Of Power Comic-Con panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fans thrown deep into JRR Tolkien’s Second Age at Rings Of Power Comic-Con panel

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 9.08pm Updated: July 23 2022, 2.02am
Fans thrown deep into JRR Tolkien’s second age at Rings Of Power Comic-Con panel (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Fans thrown deep into JRR Tolkien’s second age at Rings Of Power Comic-Con panel (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Fantasy fans were thrown deep into JRR Tolkien’s Second Age on the second day of San Diego Comic-Con, as they were treated to several exclusive glimpses of the upcoming Lord Of The Rings series.

Thousands crammed into the famous Hall H for a panel with the showrunners and cast of the Amazon fantasy show, which is scheduled for release on the streaming platform on September 2.

The series, set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books, tells of events leading up to the forging of the famous rings.

The Comic-Con event was hosted by US TV talk host, and self-confessed LOTR mega-fan, Stephen Colbert.

A panoramic screen, stretching along three walls of the vast space, with reverberating bass, showed a teaser of the show at the top of the event.

As well as a new official trailer for the series, which debuted for the first time at the event, attendees were also shown other snippets showing dwarves, elves, the realm of men, and hobbit-like creatures.

“We thought the war, at last, was ended,” a voice is heard to say in the trailer.

“We thought our joys would be unending, we thought our light would never dim.”

But a darkness rises as elvish queen Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, places her hand on a globe and carnage ensues with almighty battle scenes.

2022 Comic Con – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Panel
Thousands crammed into the famous Hall H for a panel with the showrunners and cast of the Amazon fantasy show (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“Together we can survive this,” adds the voiceover, “Fight with me. Each of us must decide who we shall be.”

Flames and destruction appear again and again as glimpses of the unfolding action are shown.

Other clips showed during the panel, featured a stone-breaking contest between Elrond, played by Robert Aramayo, and dwarf-lord Durin, played by Owain Arthur.

Arthur said there had been “similarities and connections” to his Welsh home town and that it had been a challenge to wear prosthetics for the first time in a role.

Sophia Nomvete, who plays Disa – the first female dwarf to be depicted – added that it had been an “honour” to take on the part.

Other clips showed harfoot friends Poppy Proudfoot and Nori examining a fiery crater, meeting a mysterious figure known as The Stranger, and a meeting between Elrond and Galadriel.

2022 Comic Con – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Panel
Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete play dwarves Durin and Disa in the Rings Of Power (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Clark said landing the part of the ethereal elvish queen was “beyond my wildest dreams”.

“I grew up reading the books, I was 11 when the films came out,” she told the panel.

“These books have been part of my family’s jokes and life, we’ve had conversations about her and now it’s my job.”

Audiences in Hall H were also treated to a live orchestral performance of music from the show, conducted by series composer Bear McCreary.

Other panels on Friday include The Walking Dead and Marvel Animation.

2022 Comic Con – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Panel
Audiences in Hall H were also treated to a live orchestral performance of music from the show, conducted by series composer Bear McCreary (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Horror fans were treated to glimpses of the final set of episodes for long-running zombie series The Walking Dead as well as a trailer for upcoming spin-off series Tales Of The Walking Dead.

Tales Of The Walking Dead will be an anthology series featuring six self-contained episodes that will explore gaps in the flagship show and other spin-offs.

Famous faces set to appear in the series include Terry Crews, Danny Ramirez, and Samantha Morton, all of who appeared on stage at the convention, among others.

HBO’s The House Of The Dragon will take centre stage on Saturday, alongside a Warner Bros showcase and Marvel “mega-panel”.

2022 Comic Con – “Tales of the Walking Dead” Panel
Michael Satrazemis, from left,Terry Crews, Danny Ramirez and Samantha Morton participate in a panel for Tales of the Walking Dead (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pop culture fans have continued to flow throughout the exhibition halls as the world-famous convention returned in person for the first time in two years, after being forced online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans said Comic-Con had been “dearly missed” as they arrived dressed in elaborate costumes that they had put “a lot of hours and a lot of sweat” into creating

Thousands more queued for hours in the sun for the event which saw strict protocols enforced, including Covid wristbands, vaccine checks and mandatory face masks.

