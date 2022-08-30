Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 12.32am
Khloe Kadashian: my children challenge me as a person (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kadashian: my children challenge me as a person (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Khloe Kardashian says her two children “challenge me as a person” and that motherhood is “an honour and a gift”.

The reality star, 38, said she loved everything about being a mother of two, “even the hard parts”.

Kardashian and former partner Tristan Thompson recently welcomed their second child, a boy, via surrogate.

The couple already share four-year-old daughter True.

Speaking to Elle Magazine about motherhood, she said: “I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts.

“(My children) challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift.

“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

NBA star Thompson and Kardashian officially ended their relationship back in January after it was revealed the basketball star had fathered a child with another woman.

It is understood they remain separated aside from co-parenting issues and that their second child was conceived via surrogate before the revelations became public.

