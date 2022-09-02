Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 12.26am
Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Timothee Chalamet lived up to his reputation for bold fashion choices on the carpet at the Venice International Film Festival, donning a bright red, backless jumpsuit.

The Oscar-nominated actor turned heads in the Haider Ackerman-designed outfit, featuring a matching scarf, which he paired with dark glasses on the festival’s third day.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Bones and All Red Carpet
The actor matched the red carpet as he posed for photos in Italy (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Chalamet stars alongside Taylor Russell and Sir Mark Rylance in cannibal-love story Bones and All, which debuted on Thursday.

The 26-year-old posed for photos alongside his co-star Russell, who opted for a green gown with a large bow on the front, which she paired with long, white gloves.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Bones and All Red Carpet
Chalamet stars alongside Taylor Russell (left) in cannibal-love story Bones and All, which debuted on Thursday (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Earlier this year the actor attended the 94th Academy Awards wearing no shirt underneath an embroidered lace jacket and high-waisted pants from Louis Vuitton.

Hordes of fans greeted Chalamet, many holding pictures of his face, which appeared to be on the front of Elle magazine.

Bones and All is based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, and follows young cannibals Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as they travel across America.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022
Fans greeted Chalamet with pictures of his face, seemingly on the front of Elle magazine (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who directed Chalamet previously in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name.

The earlier film earned Chalamet an Oscar nomination for best actor and also starred Armie Hammer.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Bones and All Red Carpet
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Bones and All (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Bones and All reportedly earned a lengthy standing ovation, following the conclusion of the screening

Chalamet’s bold choice of attire follows that of Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett the day before .

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Tar Red Carpet
Actress Cate Blanchett donned a strapless jumpsuit on day two of the festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Like Chalamet, the actress donned a strapless jumpsuit, with an explosion of brightly coloured flowers sprouting from the top of the corseted velvet bodice.

Other famous faces to have appeared at the Venice Film Festival so far include Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, Hillary Clinton as well as British celebrities Jodie Turner-Smith and singer Pixie Lott.

