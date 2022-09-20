Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October By Press Association September 21 2022, 12.19am Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October (Niall Carson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Brendan Gleeson will be among the celebrity hosts of Saturday Night Live, organisers of the show have announced. The Irish actor, known for films including Paddington and In Bruges, will feature on the popular US comedy show in its 48th season. Gleeson will make his hosting debut on October 8 and be joined by Willow, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who will make her debut as musical guest. It comes ahead of the release of Gleeson’s upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, which sees him reunited with Colin Farrell. see you next week! pic.twitter.com/52CSL9YObh— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 20, 2022 The black comedy-drama is written and directed by Martin McDonagh, who directed the pair in both In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths. Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller is also due to take up the role of host on October 1, where he will be joined by multi-award winning US rapper Kendrick Lamar. Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty October 15, performing as host and musical act. The WAP singer first appeared in October 2020. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle 11 ways poor sleep impacts your health and wellbeing 0 Tayside and Fife sleep survey results: Here's what's been keeping you awake 0 Selena Gomez shares trailer for ‘uniquely raw’ documentary about her life Johnson may not be flattered by his portrayal in This England, says director 2023 Bafta film awards to be hosted at new venue Royal Shakespeare Company announces new co-artistic directors for 2023 Date for 2023 Golden Globes announced as organisers promise increased diversity Second Great British Bake Off contestant eliminated during biscuit week Brenda Edwards: Jamal’s trust will continue his work of instilling self belief Marilyn Manson sex assault investigation goes to prosecutors More from The Courier Road Test: 7seat £50k Toyota Highlander driven on Scottish roads 0 St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury 0 GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee… 0 Broughty Ferry man chased thieves who burst into house while family was home 0 Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly Festival of the Future: Dundee's Botanic Garden to be transformed for music and light… 0