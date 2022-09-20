Selena Gomez shares trailer for ‘uniquely raw’ documentary about her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Selena Gomez shares trailer for ‘uniquely raw’ documentary about her life

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 12.37am
Selena Gomez shares trailer for intimate documentary about her life (Matt Crossick/PA)
Selena Gomez shares trailer for intimate documentary about her life (Matt Crossick/PA)

Selena Gomez said she and her mind “don’t get along sometimes” as she shared a new trailer for a new documentary about her life and career.

A short teaser for My Mind And Me showed archived clips of the singer and actress, in which she becomes tearful.

The documentary is scheduled for release on Apple TV+ on November 4.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Gomez wrote: “My Mind And Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe…

“But I wouldn’t change my life.”

A previous release put out by Apple described the documentary, which charts the singer’s six-year rise to fame as “uniquely raw and intimate”.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom,” the release said.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Gomez also stars alongside veteran comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders In The Building, for which she received an Emmy nomination this year (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

“But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness.

“This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music.

She also stars alongside veteran comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders In The Building, for which she received an Emmy nomination at this year’s awards.

