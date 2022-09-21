Tan France becomes new UK host of Say Yes To The Dress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tan France has been announced as the new UK host of the TLC show Say Yes To The Dress.

The style star, 39, who found worldwide fame as the fashion expert on Netflix’s massively popular makeover show Queer Eye, will front the eight-part show, which is to be set in a secret location in the English countryside.

He said: “I can’t wait to meet the brides, I can’t wait to show that I am so invested in making them feel beautiful.

“This dress means so much, it’s the one thing that they will put on their bodies that I hope will make them feel like nothing else and to know that I get to be a small part of that is something special.

“I can’t wait to meet the brides.

Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness (left to right) attending the Elton John Aids Foundation Viewing Party held at West Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, California, USA.

“I can’t wait for the audience to see what I do with my version of Say Yes To The Dress. I hope you’re going to be blown away.”

The popular franchise, which is available on TLC and discovery+ in the UK, is looking for 24 UK brides to take part in the upcoming UK series.

Clare Laycock, head of content at Warner Bros Discovery, which TLC is a part of, said: “To say that we are excited about Tan France joining the Say Yes To The Dress family is an understatement.

“Tan’s ability to bring out the best in people coupled with his razor-sharp eye for style will give our brides the wedding day they truly deserve and bring a new flavour and energy to this iconic franchise.”

France’s other shows include Dressing Funny and Next In Fashion.

TLC is available on Sky, Virgin and BT, and potential contestants in the UK can find an application form at sayyeswithtan.com.