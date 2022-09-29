In Pictures: Gangsta’s Paradise rapper Coolio dead at age 59

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Gangsta’s Paradise rapper Coolio dead at age 59

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 6.14am Updated: September 29 2022, 6.31am
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday at the age of 59 (Alamy/PA)
Coolio, who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday at the age of 59.

The US rapper, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died at the Los Angeles home of a friend.

Coolio’s manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, confirmed the death to the PA news agency.

Former housemate Coolio at the Celebrity Big Brother Final, at Elstree Studios, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire
Coolio rose to prominence in the 1990s for his hit song Gangsta’s Paradise (Zak Hussein/PA)

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for Gangsta’s Paradise, the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film Dangerous Minds.

He was nominated for five other Grammys during a career that began in the late-1980s.

Undated Channel 4 handout photo of Coolio a contestant in Ultimate Big Brother
Coolio was a contestant in Ultimate Big Brother (Channel 4/PA Wire)
Coolio at the 1997 Mobo Awards
Coolio at the 1997 Mobo Awards (Adam Butler/PA)

The rapper also became well-known in the UK for his appearances on reality television.

He came third in the sixth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and went on to join the cast of Ultimate Big Brother the following year, the last series of the show to air on Channel 4.

Chantelle and Coolio in the Ultimate Big Brother house
Chantelle and Coolio in the Ultimate Big Brother house (Channel 4/PA)
Handout photo dated 06/01/09 from day 5 in the Celebrity Big Brother house, of housemate Coolio in the bath
Coolio was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 (Channel 4/PA)
Coolio on the big screen as he enters the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire
Coolio on the big screen as he enters the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire (Yui Mok/PA)
Channel 4 handout photo dated 11/01/09 from Day 9 in the Celebrity Big Brother house, of housemate Coolio
Celebrity Big Brother house (Channel 4/PA)
Celebrity Big Brother house, of the housemates Tommy Sheridan and Coolio
Celebrity Big Brother housemates Tommy Sheridan and Coolio (PA)
Handout photo dated 06/01/09 from day 5 in the Celebrity Big Brother house, of housemates (from left to right) Coolio, Terry Christian and Tommy Sheridan during the King for a day task
Celebrity Big Brother housemates (from left to right) Coolio, Terry Christian and Tommy Sheridan during the King for a day task (Channel 4/PA)

The rapper was born in Pennsylvania, but later moved to Compton, California, where he released his first single in 1987.

He recorded Gangsta’s Paradise for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and it went on to become one of the most successful rap songs of all time.

The track topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and won Coolio the Grammy award for best rap solo performance in 1996.

Coolio
Coolio died on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)

