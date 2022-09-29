Malala addresses Hollywood’s lack of Muslim representation in award’s speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malala addresses Hollywood’s lack of Muslim representation in award’s speech

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 7.07am
Malala addresses Hollywood’s lack of Muslim representation in women’s award speech (Jeff Overs/PA)
Malala addresses Hollywood’s lack of Muslim representation in women’s award speech (Jeff Overs/PA)

Malala Yousafzai has used her speech at a celebratory US women’s event to address the lack of Muslim representation in Hollywood films.

The campaigner and activist, 25, said the response of industry executives towards commissioning projects by minority creatives felt like being told “we just don’t belong here”.

Yousafzai, is one of this year’s honourees at US outlet Variety’s Power of Women event, which took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

It comes just over a week before the 10-year anniversary of the Talban’s assassination attempt on her when she was 15.

Other women being honoured at the Variety awards include Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, Elizabeth Olsen, Oprah Winfrey, and the Duchess of Sussex.

“In the last year I have learnt a lot, and much of it was not surprising,” Yousafzai told audiences at the event.

“I learned that Asian people like me make up less than 4% of leads in Hollywood films.

“Muslims are 25% of the population, but only 1% of characters in popular TV series.”

“Behind the camera, the statistics for black and brown creators are even worse.”

She went on to say: “I know that the executives have passed on dozens of quality, equally amazing projects because they thought that the characters or their creators were too young, too Brown, too foreign, too poor.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
The activist said industry executives’ attitudes towards commissioning projects by minority creatives felt like being told ‘we don’t belong here’ (PA)

“Sometimes it feels like they’re saying we just don’t belong here.”

All of the honourees, Yousafzai included, will feature on the magazine cover of Variety’s Power of Women special edition.

In the cover interview for the magazine, she previously told Variety that change was needed.

“You’re often told in Hollywood, implicitly or explicitly, that the characters are too young, too brown or too Muslim, or that if one show about a person of colour is made, then that’s it — you don’t need to make another one,” she said.

“That needs to change.”

