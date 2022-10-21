Taylor Swift’s red carpet highlights as new album Midnights released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift’s red carpet highlights as new album Midnights released

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 12.56pm

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album has finally arrived.

Midnights sees the singer-songwriter returning to a more poppy sound, albeit still with a melancholic mood, after the folky stylings of her last two albums.

In the lead-up to the release, Swift has been wearing retro-inspired looks on social media, with stripy tees, ribbed knitwear and cord trousers.

But judging by the Midnights teaser clip, the 32-year-old will be wearing extravagant outfits in her forthcoming music videos.

To mark the Midnights launch, here is a look back at some of the singer’s most memorable red carpet looks.

MTV Awards 2009

Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards
(PA)

Who can forget the night Swift was interrupted by Kanye West while accepting the Best Female Video award?

For the occasion, which has gone down in awards ceremony history, Swift wore a sparkling nude and silver one-shoulder Kaufmanfranco gown, plus diamond jewels.

American Music Awards 2013

Taylor Swift attends the 2013 American Music Awards
(Alamy/PA)

At the 2013 AMAs the singer sported a sequinned minidress by British designer Julien Macdonald.

MTV Awards 2013

Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards 2013
(Doug Peters/PA)

Rocking a look that was part old Hollywood glamour, part femme fatale, Swift was back at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013 wearing a figure-hugging, midnight blue Herve Leger gown.

Met Gala 2014

Taylor Swift at the Met Gala 2014
(Dennis Van Tine/PA)

A vision in pink at the 2014 Met Gala, the pop star was dressed by Oscar de la Renta in a pale pink corseted gown with a flowing train and gold embellishments.

MTV Awards 2014

Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards 2014
(PA)

Possibly her most daring red carpet look to date, for the 2014 VMAs Swift wore a super-short playsuit designed by Mary Katrantzou.

Grammys 2016

Taylor Swift at the 58th Grammy Awards 2016
(Alamy/PA)

A memorable example of colour blocking, this Versace ensemble – comprised of an orange bandeau top and fuchsia skirt – landed Swift on all the best-dressed lists.

American Music Awards 2018

Taylor Swift at the 2018 American Music Awards
(Alamy/PA)

Dressed like a designer disco ball, the pop star attended the 2018 AMAs in a Balmain silver minidress and matching thigh-high boots.

Time 100 Gala

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala
(Greg Allen/PA)

Bringing boho princess vibes to the Time 100 Gala in 2019, Swift chose a pastel pink and yellow J Mendel gown with voluminous sleeves and a smattering of floral embroidery.

MTV Awards 2022

Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022
(Doug Peters/PA)

Returning to the VMAs stage to collect the Video of the Year award 13 years after the infamous West incident, Swift opted for an Oscar de la Renta number.

The flapper-style minidress featured strings of sparkling embellishment, a halter neck and a low back.

It looked like a shorter, more risque version of her 2009 outfit, and was quickly dubbed the “revenge dress” online by adoring fans.

Most Commented