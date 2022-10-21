K-pop girl group Blackpink latest headliners announced for BST festival 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackpink are the latest headliners to be announced for British Summer Time’s (BST) 10th anniversary festival in 2023.

The South Korean girl group – consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – will become the first K-pop act to headline a major UK festival when they take to the stage at London’s Hyde Park on July 2, according to BST.

They join the previously confirmed line-up of pop star P!nk, US singer Billy Joel and rocker Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Their BST Hyde Park performance will also mark their London festival debut.

Over the course of their six-year career, the girl group have released two studio albums, 2020’s The Album, which made it to number two in the UK album charts, while their follow-up release in 2022, Born Pink, topped the UK charts.

They have also collaborated with a number of global superstars including Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa.

The girl group hold the title of most-subscribed act on YouTube with more than 82 million subscribers and have won two MTV Video Music Awards.

The group are currently on the road for their 2022/2023 Born Pink tour which is coming to Europe in November.

This year, the BST festival saw Sir Elton John perform as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, The Rolling Stones, who celebrated their 60th anniversary, and global star Adele who brought it home for two emotional shows.

Duran Duran closed the final night this year with a set of smash hits.

The first presale tickets will be available to American Express card members from 10am on October 21, with BST presale to launch on October 24 and general sale on October 27.