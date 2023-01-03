Ana De Armas and Quentin Tarantino among presenters for 2023 Golden Globes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ana De Armas and Quentin Tarantino among presenters for 2023 Golden Globes

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 8.18pm
Ana de Armas (Ian West/PA)
Ana de Armas (Ian West/PA)

Ana De Armas, Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Lee Curtis will be among the presenters at the 80th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.

The presenting line-up for the annual ceremony also features Michaela Jae Rodriguez, who won the best actress in a TV series drama award last year for her role in Pose, as well as her co-star Billy Porter.

Orange Is The New Black’s Natasha Lyonne, former Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer, Euphoria actor Colman Domingo, Nailed It! presenter Nicole Byer and comedian Tracy Morgan will also present during the awards show taking place on January 10.

It will be a big night for actress Niecy Nash-Betts who will present and is also among the nominees in the best supporting actress in a TV limited series or motion picture category for her role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

De Armas is also nominated for the best actress in a motion picture award for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, while Lee Curtis has received a nod for the best supporting actress in a motion picture for her part in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig are among the British stars who have picked up nominations for top awards at the upcoming ceremony.

Pop megastar Taylor Swift will also take on Rihanna and Lady Gaga after being nominated in the category for best original song.

57th Cannes film Festival
Actor Eddie Murphy (Anthony Harvey/PA)

At the event, Hollywood star Eddie Murphy will receive the coveted Cecil B DeMille award which is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and 16-time nominee Ryan Murphy will also receive the Carol Burnett Award, which honours excellence in television.

The 2022 Golden Globes were held behind closed doors after its organising body, the HFPA, faced heavy criticism over diversity issues within the organisation.

The typically star-studded and joke-filled event was replaced by periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts, after NBC refused to air the show.

But the HFPA announced that the 2023 ceremony would see the organisation make greater efforts to diversify its voting pool.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony, which will take place on January 10.

