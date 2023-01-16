Tearful Brendan Fraser hails comeback from ‘the wilderness’ following CCA win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tearful Brendan Fraser hails comeback from ‘the wilderness’ following CCA win

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 3.39am Updated: January 16 2023, 8.23am
Tearful Brendan Fraser hails comeback from ‘the wilderness’ following CCA win (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Tearful Brendan Fraser hails comeback from 'the wilderness' following CCA win (Chris Pizzello/AP)

A tearful Brendan Fraser hailed his comeback from “the wilderness” as he triumphed at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

The 54-year-old took home the best actor award for his performance in The Whale, which, he said, was about “finding the light in a dark place”.

Fraser has been hotly tipped for several major awards for his role in the film, but the CCA win is his first.

Becoming visibly emotional onstage as he collected the award, he praised his castmates Hong Chau and Sadie Sink, while also singling out The Whale’s director Darren Aronofsky.

“This movie, The Whale, is about love. It’s about redemption. It’s about finding the light in a dark place,” he said.

“And I’m so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible.”

Addressing Aronofsky, he continued: “I was in the wilderness and probably should have left the trail of breadcrumbs.

“But you found me, and like all the best directors you merely just showed me where I needed to be.”

2023 Critics Choice Awards – Show
Fraser won the best actor award for his performance in the emotional drama (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The Whale follows the story of Fraser’s morbidly obese English teacher Charlie as he tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter, played by Sink.

The actor added “To those like Charlie, who I played in this, if you in anyway struggle with obesity, if you find yourself in a very dark sea…

“…I want you to know that it’s good to have the strength to just go to the light, Good things will happen.”

Fraser’s big win came on an extremely disappointing night for both British and Irish talent, which was snubbed in all major categories.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, which had picked up nine CCA nominations, came away empty-handed.

Elsewhere, it was a successful night for sci-fi thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once, which had led the CCA’s film contenders with 14 nominations.

The film – starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and James Hong – won best picture overall, as well as the best director accolade for filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The pair thanked fellow directors, their families and their cast as they collected the award, with Kwan also becoming emotional as he  told audiences: “Growing up I did not think I was going to ever become anything.

2023 Critics Choice Awards – Press Room
Everything Everywhere All At Once won filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert the award for best director (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“I had no idea I had something to offer the world and I just need to thank the people who turned me into the man I am now and turned me into the director I am today, my mother.

“Maybe the first Asian American immigrant mother tell them tell their son to go to film school.”

Quan maintained his winning streak too, as he took home the Critics Choice award for best supporting actor, telling audiences: “I’m going to try real hard to not cry tonight”.

In the best actress category, Cate Blanchett won, though she described the accolade as “arbitrary”, and praised the work of all other women in the industry.

“This best actress, I mean it is extremely arbitrary considering how many extraordinary performances there have been by women not only in this room,” she said.

“You don’t stand here, unless you’re dancing with a director who asks you to do something that you think is impossible and you’re terrified to do.

“So thank you, Todd (Field) for the opportunity, for your trust, for the writing and for the for the extraordinary creative conversation.”

Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga all lost out again to Naatu Naatu, from the film RRR, which won the Critics Choice award for best song.

2023 Critics Choice Awards – Press Room
Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary scooped several awards in the television categories (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In the television categories US shows Abbott Elementary and Better Call Saul dominated with victories for best series for comedy and drama respectively, as well as a slew of other awards.

Special honours were given to Jeff Bridges, who received the lifetime achievement award, and Janelle Monae, who was given the SeeHer award, which recognises honours a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.

The CCA, the second major ceremony of the awards show season, is historically the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations, which are due to be announced on January 24.

