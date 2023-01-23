Alec Baldwin will continue to star in Rust despite facing manslaughter charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alec Baldwin will continue to star in Rust despite facing manslaughter charge

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 3.40pm
Alec Baldwin (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)
Alec Baldwin (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)

Alec Baldwin will finish filming western movie Rust despite the decision to prosecute him over a shooting on set which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The US actor, 64, and the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Ms Hutchins on the film’s set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Ms Hutchins was killed when a prop gun held by Baldwin was discharged in October 2021. Rust director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting
A vigil in honour of Halyna Hutchins (Andres Leighton/AP/PA)

Melina Spadone, lawyer for Rust Movie Productions, confirmed the film is “still on track to be completed with Mr Baldwin in the lead role and Joel Souza returning as director”.

The project will include “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members” and will “bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition”, she confirmed.

Ms Spadone added that live ammunition is, and always was, prohibited on the set.

Last week, the district attorney’s office confirmed Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative” with the two counts of manslaughter, meaning that a jury will decide not simply if they are guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they are guilty.

The first charge can be referred to as involuntary manslaughter and requires proof of underlying negligence.

Rust incident
Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)

This charge also includes the misdemeanour charge of negligent use of a firearm, which would be likely to merge as a matter of law.

The second charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, which requires proof that there was more than simple negligence involved.

Under New Mexico law, both charges are a fourth-degree felony and are punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a 5,000 dollar (£4,000) fine.

The second charge includes a firearm enhancement which makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.

Assistant director David Halls also signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

British Comedy Awards 2008 – London
Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)

District attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb are expected to formally file charges with New Mexico’s First Judicial District Court before the end of the month.

At the time, Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said the decision to prosecute “represents a terrible miscarriage of justice”.

He added: “Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set.

“He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

