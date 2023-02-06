Harry Styles and Beyonce claim first major Grammys of the evening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Styles and Beyonce claim first major Grammys of the evening

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 1.57am Updated: February 6 2023, 2.17am
Harry Styles and Beyonce claim first major Grammys of the evening (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Harry Styles and Beyonce claim first major Grammys of the evening (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Harry Styles and Beyonce have claimed the first major prizes of the night at the 65th annual Grammy awards.

The As It Was singer won best pop vocal album for Harry’s House, while Beyonce won best R&B song for Cuff It.

This year’s ceremony is taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and is being hosted by US comedian Trevor Noah.

Her win means Beyonce has drawn equal with conductor Georg Solti as the most decorated artist at the Grammys, with 31 gongs in total – but she was not present to accept her third award, with Noah assuring the audience she was “on her way”.

Earlier in the evening she won best dance/electronic recording and best traditional R&B performance.

Styles fended off fellow British talent Adele and Coldplay for best pop vocal album, which was presented by Jennifer Lopez.

“This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you so much,” he said, accepting the award.

Best country album went to Willie Nelson for A Beautiful Time.

Fellow country star Shania Twain, wearing a bright red wig, both presented and accepted the award on behalf of the veteran singer, 89, who was absent from the event.

In the opening minutes of the show, Adele was given the chance to meet one of her heroes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Noah revealed that the unlikely pair were big fans of each other, before making the introduction.

“Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele,” he said, to laughter from the audience.

A red-faced Adele laughed and embraced Johnson, who appeared behind her to surprise her.

The awards kicked off with an explosive performance by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Multiple members of the audience got to their feet to dance, including famous faces such as Taylor Swift.

Sunday’s show is due to see Beyonce and Adele reignite their 2017 rivalry, as they go head-to-head for the night’s top awards.

Both stars are nominated in the three major categories for established artists: album of the year; record of the year; and song of the year, as is Styles.

Beyonce is nominated in nine categories, while rapper and 2022 Glastonbury headliner, Kendrick Lamar, has the second-most nominations with eight.

Adele is nominated in seven categories and Styles in six.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards continues.

