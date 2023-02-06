Sam Smith collaborator Kim Petras makes Grammys history with transgender win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Smith collaborator Kim Petras makes Grammys history with transgender win

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 2.35am Updated: February 6 2023, 2.39am
Kim Petras, right, and Sam Smith accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Unholy" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kim Petras, right, and Sam Smith accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sam Smith handed the floor to collaborator Kim Petras as the duo celebrated her becoming the first transgender woman to win best pop duo/group performance at the Grammys.

Their chart-topping collaboration Unholy claimed the gong on Sunday night with German vocalist Petras thanking other trans performers who came before her.

“Sam, I love you so much and this song has been such an incredible journey for me,” she said after they took to the stage.

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Kim Petras accepts the award for best pop duo/group performance alongside Sam Smith (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I am the first transgender woman to win this award,” she added, prompting a standing ovation from parts of the audience.

Petras also thanked the “transgender legends” who had “kicked open the doors”.

She also mentioned Madonna, saying “I don’t think I could be here without Madonna”, and her mother, as she accepted the gong at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the night the duo drew attention on the red carpet in matching red ensembles.

Smith wore a floor-length scarlet coat with oversized collar which they paired with a top hat and cane, while Petras opted for a mini-dress and matching red heels.

They were also accompanied by Gottmik and Violet Chachki, from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who appeared in their music video.

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Sam Smith and Kim Petras on the red carpet (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It crowns a successful week for Smith after the singer, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, scored their third number one with Gloria.

They previously said the album “feels like a coming of age” and helped them “through some dark times”.

Gloria has attracted mixed reviews with the NME giving it four stars and hailing it as “the most surprising, satisfying and vital work of their career”, while The Times offered only two and argued that Smith too often resorts to “cliche” to tell their story.

The Stay With Me singer also prompted an online backlash this week after releasing the risque music video for recent single I’m Not Here To Make Friends, in which they wore a corset and nipple tassels while performing a suggestive routine with scantily-clad dancers.

The video has been criticised by some as oversexualised, while fans of the singer have said they are a victim of double standards due to them being queer and larger in size.

