Jennifer Lopez had 'the best time' with Ben Affleck at the Grammys By Press Association February 7 2023, 2.17am Jennifer Lopez had 'the best time' with Ben Affleck at the Grammys (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Jennifer Lopez said she always has "the best time" with husband Ben Affleck, after their pair stepped out together at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The singer and Hollywood actress posted a video montage on Instagram, which included clips and photos of the couple together.

"Always the best time with my love, my husband," she captioned the video.

Lopez presented the award for best pop vocal album to Harry Styles at the star-studded event in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The singer wore an eye-catching, dark blue Gucci gown, with ruffled detail, a thigh-high slit and a voluminous train.

She accessorized her outfit with Bulgari jewels and her own silver JLo Jennifer Lopez brand heels.

Lopez and Affleck were pictured smiling at their table together, along with other high-profile couples including Beyonce and Jay-Z, and Adele and Rich Paul.