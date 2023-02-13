Ezra Miller teams up with two Batmans in The Flash Super Bowl trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ezra Miller teams up with two Batmans in The Flash Super Bowl trailer

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 2.55am
Ezra Miller teams up with two Batmans in The Flash Super Bowl trailer (Ian West/PA)
Ezra Miller teams up with Batman in the latest official trailer for DC blockbuster The Flash, which debuted during the Super Bowl.

The actor will reprise his role of the DC superhero in the upcoming film, which is due to hit cinemas on June 16.

The Flash has pushed ahead despite multiple controversies involving Miller, who identifies as they/them, over the past 12 months.

The latest trailer also features appearances from Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, both of whom have starred as Batman previously.

It sees Barry Allen (Miller) run afoul of the multiverse, before bumping into an alternate version of himself and the two caped crusaders.

“You can go anywhere; another timeline, another universe, so why do you want to stay and fight to save this one?” Keaton is heard to ask Miller.

“Because this is the one where my mum lives. I’m not going to lose her again,” Miller replies.

The trailer also sees the return of Michael Shannon, who reprises his role as the villainous General Zod from DC’s Man Of Steel franchise.

DC boss James Gunn previously confirmed that Henry Cavill will no longer portray Superman in the DC Universe, though fans were treated to a glimpse of Sasha Calle’s debut as Supergirl.

In August last year, Miller announced that they were beginning treatment to help with a series of “complex mental health issues”.

They had previously been charged by US police over an alleged burglary in the state of Vermont, as well as being accused of grooming a young girl.

Prior to that, Miller had been arrested twice in Hawaii on charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them European Premiere – London
The Flash has pushed ahead despite multiple controversies involving Miller, who identifies as they/them, over the past 12 months (Ian West/PA)

The Flash is expected to play a major role in the reboot of the DC Universe, with Gunn recently sharing updates on an eight-to-10 year plan for the franchise.

Sharing the trailer for the film on Sunday, he wrote on Twitter: “I love this movie so much. Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Also previewing at the Super Bowl was Gunn’s other superhero blockbuster, Guardians Of The Galaxy: Volume III, due for release on May 9.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper are all set to return to their roles of the goofy space-travelling heroes.

Other Super Bowl movie trailers included Dungeons And Dragons, 65, and Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – arriving on June 30.

The dramatic clip, also featuring Mads Mikkelsen, saw Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller Bridge fall out of the back of an aeroplane.

