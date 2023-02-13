Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime show

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 3.34am
Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime show (Ross D Franklin/AP)
Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime show (Ross D Franklin/AP)

Rihanna revealed she was pregnant for the second time during her highly anticipated headline slot at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

She kicked off the live performance, her first in seven years, suspended high above the stadium and dressed in all red.

Super Bowl Football
The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her for an electrifying show the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, in Arizona (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)

With a knowing look to the camera she opened her jacket and stroked her pronounced stomach, with fans speculating the move to be a pregnancy announcement.

The news was later confirmed by her representative.

Rihanna previously hinted that the performance would be a family affair, saying that it was “important” for her son to watch it.

In a separate interview with Total Access NFL, she said she was “thinking about bringing someone”.

Fans were treated to a selection of hits from her catalogue, including Bitch Better Have My Money, We Found Love and Umbrella, as well as two tracks she recorded with controversial rapper Kanye West – played back to back.

West, who has recently come under fire over a series of antisemitic remarks, featured on Run This Town, which was written by her former mentor Jay-Z.

Rihanna also sang on his track All of The Lights, which is included on 2011 album My Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Throughout the performance Rihanna commanded the stage, strolling up and down amid an army of dancers dressed in white hoodies and sweat pants – at one point stopping to touch up her make-up.

Super Bowl Football
Rihanna kicked off the live performance, her first in seven years, suspended high above the stadium, dressed in all red (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Strobe lights and fireworks punctuated the show, and the singer donned a long red coat to finish with hits Umbrella and Diamonds.

Famous faces spotted among the crowds in the 63,000-seat stadium included Jay-Z, Floyd Mayweather, Adele, and Sir Paul McCartney – who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show himself in 2005.

Rihanna previously said that the “biggest challenge” for the 13-minute show had been curating the setlist – creating around 40 versions.

Other hit songs included on Sunday were Only Girl in the World, Rude Boy, Work, Wild Thoughts.

Speaking ahead of the show, Rihanna said there was “something exhilarating” about the challenge of the performance, and that following the birth of her son she felt like she could “take on the world”.

Super Bowl Football
Rihanna donned a long red coat to finish with hits Umbrella and Diamonds (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world,” she said at the Apple Music pre-game press conference.

“You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.

“So as scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.

“And it’s important for me to do this, this year it’s important for representation and it’s important for my son to see that.”

Rihanna welcomed her first child – a boy – with partner Asap Rocky in May.

