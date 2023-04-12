Jeremy Renner assisted by scooter at first red carpet since snowplough accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jeremy Renner assisted by scooter at first red carpet since snowplough accident

By Press Association
Jeremy Renner assisted by scooter at first red carpet since snowplough accident (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Jeremy Renner assisted by scooter at first red carpet since snowplough accident (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Jeremy Renner was assisted by a cane and a motorised scooter as he attended his first red carpet event since his serious snowplough incident earlier this year.

The US actor, 52, appeared in-person at the premiere of his new Disney+ show Rennervations in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and was cheered by fans as he arrived.

He posed for pictures with multiple members of his family, though later had to pause briefly and use the scooter to continue with press interviews.

LA Premiere of “Rennervations”
Jeremy Renner takes a pause before posing for photos at the Rennervations premiere in LA (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The event comes just over three months after the incident, which occurred on January 1.

Renner was crushed by his own six-tonne snowploughing machine as he tried to help his nephew near to his US home.

The actor broke over 30 bones in the incident and was air-lifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada.

LA Premiere of “Rennervations”
Renner posed for pictures with multiple members of his family (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Speaking to US outlet Variety, the Hawkeye actor admitted he looked “a little beat up right now” but said the show was “propelling” him to get better.

“I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it,” he said.

“Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated.

LA Premiere of “Rennervations”
Tuesday’s premiere marked Renner’s first public, in-person appearance since his serious snowplough incident on January 1 (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”

It comes after the actor appeared on his first late night television programme, Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, in which he was given a standing ovation by audience members.

Kimmel described him as “indestructible” and said there was now “no question” as to who the toughest Avenger was.

During an ABC interview with US journalist Diane Sawyer, which aired last week, Renner went into detail about the incident and his ongoing mental and physical recovery.

He said he had “no regrets” about what had happened and would “do it again” to save his nephew.

His new show Rennervations,  a four-part docuseries embracing the actor’s passion to give back to communities – arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday.

