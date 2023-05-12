Ed Sheeran duets with US country star Luke Combs at 2023 ACM awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran duets with US country star Luke Combs at 2023 ACM awards

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran duets with US country star Luke Combs at 2023 ACM awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Ed Sheeran duets with US country star Luke Combs at 2023 ACM awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ed Sheeran duetted with US country star Luke Combs during a special guest performance at the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards.

The pair gave a powerful rendition of Life Goes On from the British singer’s recently released sixth studio album – (Subtract) at the 58th annual event on Thursday.

Appearing in a simple blue denim shirt with an acoustic guitar, Sheeran was joined by Combs, who was nominated for the night’s top prize of entertainer of the year.

Despite being artists from two completely different genres, Sheeran said they had been friends since being introduced in 2018.

“We sort of got in touch, have performed together and then done this song. We’ve just been friends for like five years now. It’s been great,” he said.

His soul-baring album Subtract, the final one in his mathematical symbol series, was released on May 5.

It was written against a backdrop of challenging events in the singer’s life and earlier this week became the UK’s fastest-selling album of 2023.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
Ed Sheeran (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sheeran previously told US music outlet Billboard he would “love to transition into country (music)”.

“I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It’s just like, brilliant songs,” he said.

The 2023 ACM awards were co-hosted by Garth Brooks and US country veteran Dolly Parton, who took to the stage to open the show wheeling a goat in a small wagon.

The singer, 77, closed out the show with her first live performance of World On Fire, the lead original track of her first rock album, which is due for release in November.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
Hosts Garth Brooks, left, and Dolly Parton speak on stage with a goat at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Titled Rockstar, the 30-track album features collaborations from numerous rock and roll legends including Sir Elton John, Sting, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

Parton appeared in a billowing skirt featuring a map of the world, which she shed to reveal a long, sparkling black coat as pyrotechnics flared behind her.

Elsewhere, the show featured performances from country superstars including Kane Brown, Cole Swindell and Keith Urban.

Urban appeared on the event’s carpet with his Oscar-winning wife Nicole Kidman.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Arrivals
Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Combs and Brown later went up against Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen for entertainer of the year.

Stapleton took the prize, thanking his wife and production team, and dedicating the award to his children.

“I’m shocked, truly… by any imaginable metric I don’t deserve this but thank you,” he said.

Lainey Wilson took home female artist of the year, as well as album of the year for Bell Bottom Country.

Wallen won male artist of the year.

The 2023 ACM awards took place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant