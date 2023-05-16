In Pictures: The 2023 Cannes Film Festival opening day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: The 2023 Cannes Film Festival opening day

By Press Association
In Pictures: The 2023 Cannes Film Festival opening day (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
The 76th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday, attracting the annual horde of Hollywood A-listers.

Stars including Johnny Depp, Dame Helen Mirren, Uma Thurman, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among those attending the internationally renowned event.

Here are some of the most eye-catching looks and best moments from the festival’s opening day.

France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Dame Helen Mirren (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Director Maiwenn, Johnny Depp and Pierre Richard (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Daniel Cole/AP)
76th Cannes Film Festival
Festival judge Brie Larson (Doug Peters/PA)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Catherine Deneuve (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Uma Thurman (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Elle Fanning (Daniel Cole/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony
Michael Douglas holds the honorary Palme d’Or (Daniel Cole/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony
Carys Zeta Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones applaud as Michael Douglas receives the honorary Palme d’Or (Daniel Cole/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Naomi Campbell (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Alice Winocour and John C Reilly (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Farhana Bodi (Daniel Cole/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Guardians Of The Galaxy star Pom Klementieff (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Daphne Burki (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Emmanuelle Beart (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Red Carpet
Victoria Bonya (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Uma Thurman (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

