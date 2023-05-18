Harrison Ford poses at Cannes ahead of world premiere for new Indiana Jones film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harrison Ford poses at Cannes ahead of world premiere for new Indiana Jones film

By Press Association
Harrison Ford attending the photocall for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (Doug Peters/PA)
Harrison Ford attending the photocall for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (Doug Peters/PA)

Harrison Ford led the stars on the third day of the Cannes Film Festival as his new film Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is set to make its world debut.

The Hollywood star, 80, wore a dark-toned checked shirt and trousers as he posed beside a tuk-tuk which features in the fifth film in the adventure series.

The film, which will make its world premiere on Thursday at the French festival, sees Ford return as the globe-trotting archaeologist more than 40 years after his first stint in Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981.

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge 76th Cannes Film Festival
Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge both star in the new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

Cannes will also pay tribute to Ford for his long and successful career in the entertainment world.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also in attendance at the film’s photocall as she plays Helena Shaw, Indiana Jones’ goddaughter.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Helena Shaw, Indiana Jones’ goddaughter (Doug Peters/PA)

She opted for a crisp, white tailored suit with a plunging neckline and matching heels.

The duo also occasionally wore their sunglasses whilst they enjoyed sunny weather on the French Riviera.

76th Cannes Film Festival

Director James Mangold, Harrison Ford, Ethann Isidore, Boyd Holbrook, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen (Doug Peters/PA) /caption]

The new Indiana Jones film will showcase in cinemas on June 28 and also features Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas among the star-studded cast.

It follows earlier sequels Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984); Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008).

