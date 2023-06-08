Funny Girl and Sweeney Todd cast among acts to performs at 2023 Tony Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Funny Girl and Sweeney Todd cast among acts to performs at 2023 Tony Awards

By Press Association
Tony Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Tony Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The cast of Funny Girl and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street are among the acts who will perform at the upcoming Tony Awards, it has been announced.

Joaquina Kalukango, last year’s leading actress in a musical winner, will also take to the stage at the 76th annual award show being held on June 11 from New York City’s United Palace theatre.

Nominated best musicals and revivals including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked and Some Like It Hot will also feature at the event honouring Broadway theatre.

There will also be a special performance for the Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

This year’s show is expected to not be televised in the same way as previous years amid the ongoing Hollywood writers strike.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) previously denied a request by Tony organisers to have a waiver for the event.

The WGA later said organisers were “altering this year’s show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show”.

Among the nominees this year is British actress Jodie Comer, who has landed her first Tony nod for her Broadway debut Prima Facie.

The Killing Eve star is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for her role as Tessa in the one-person production by playwright Suzie Miller.

The production, about a British defence lawyer who ends up in the witness box, secured four Tony Award nominations in total, including for best scenic design, best lighting design and best sound in a play.

Comer will face competition in the category from Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, who received her first Tony nomination for a stripped-down version of A Doll’s House which scored six Tony nods; Jessica Hecht for Summer, 1976 and Audra McDonald, who stars in Ohio State Murders.

Olivier Theatre Awards 2023 – London
Jodie Comer is nominated for her first Tony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The British actress is among a number of high profile faces to make the nominations this year, including Academy Award winner Samuel L Jackson for his role in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson and Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles for Into The Woods.

Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS, said: “CBS has been home to the Tony Awards for more than 40 years.

“We are proud to once again celebrate the best of theatre this season, and continue our support for Broadway, the broader theatre community and all the incredible artistic talents both on stage and behind the scenes who bring the shows to life.”

Charlotte St Martin, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and chief executive of the American Theatre Wing, added: “This year’s Tony Award nominees are a reflection of a tremendous year of Broadway.

“The show will feature performances by Broadway’s brightest lights – from breakthrough performers to industry icons – in recognition of the momentous productions wowing audiences worldwide.”

The Tony Awards is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment.

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose will host the awards ceremony on June 11 from New York City’s United Palace theatre live on CBS and on Paramount+.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]