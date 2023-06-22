Kesha and producer Dr Luke announce resolution in their US lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kesha and producer Dr Luke announce resolution in their US lawsuit

By Press Association
Pop singer Kesha says she “wishes nothing but peace to all parties involved” after resolving a US lawsuit with producer Dr Luke.

The TikTok singer, who found fame after featuring on rapper Flo Rida’s Right Round, said she was “looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life”.

She and the Grammy-nominated hitmaker sued each other in 2014.

Kesha alleged that he drugged and raped her in 2005 and emotionally abused her for years.

In turn, he accused her of defaming him, saying she fabricated her claims to try to get out of her record contract, and a trial had been set for this summer in New York.

But a joint statement released on Thursday announced that the pair had reached a resolution in the case.

“Only God knows what happened that night as I have always said,” Kesha said.

“I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one.

“I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

In his own statement, Dr Luke – who has worked with singers including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and Nicki Minaj – said he wished the singer well.

“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he said.

“I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family I have rigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years.

“It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

Kesha, born Kesha Rose Sebert, gained fame with TiK ToK in 2009, and after featuring on Flo Rida’s number-one single.

Her performance of Praying became an emotional highlight of the Grammy Awards in 2018, at the height of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

