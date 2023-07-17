Hollywood actors’ strike action in Los Angeles affected by ‘extreme heat’

Picketing by striking actors outside two major Hollywood studios in Los Angeles has been cut short due to “extreme heat”.

Members of actors’ union Sag-Aftra (Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) were advised to “stay hydrated” as temperatures exceeded 30C.

It came as parts of the US west coast experienced sweltering temperatures, with Death Valley along the California/Nevada border approaching its highest ever temperature.

The Sag-Aftra strike began on Friday morning after contract negotiations between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down.

UPDATE: Because of extreme heat in LA, Disney and Warner Bros pickets end at NOON today. Stay hydrated! — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 17, 2023

Approximately 160,000 actors are on strike, joining the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who walked out on May 2.

Stars including Hilary Duff, Rosario Dawson, Bob Odenkirk and Kevin Bacon were among those pictured on the picket lines on Monday.

Action was due to take place outside the studios of Disney, Amazon, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros – from 9am to 1pm local time.

But shortly after 9am, local time, Sag-Aftra tweeted: “UPDATE: Because of extreme heat in LA, Disney and Warner Bros pickets end at NOON today. Stay hydrated!”

It is the first time both Sag-Aftra and the WGA have been on strike at the same time since 1960. The last time SAG members went on strike was in 1980.

Actors in New York also picketed the offices of HBO, Amazon, Warner Bros, Netflix, Paramount and NBC Universal on Monday.

Thelma And Louise star Susan Sarandon, Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, Ted Lasso actress Jason Sudeikis, Bullet Train’s Joey King, Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever, Once Upon A Time actress Ginnifer Goodwin and This Is Us star Mandy Moore are among the stars who have been seen on picket lines.

Actors will not film new projects or promote their films at junkets, premieres, awards shows or conventions during the strike.

WE know #sagaftramembers want a fair contract. Show the AMPTP how serious you are. NY and LA members, check out the #SAGAFTRAstrike picket line schedules and get more info at https://t.co/EE6qPXDi3T. Let us know if we’ll see you there 👇 #SAGAFTRAstrong pic.twitter.com/fpNfTNF6cg — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 17, 2023

The premiere of new Disney film Haunted Mansion went ahead at Disneyland at the weekend, but without stars Owen Wilson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish.

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s new movie Oppenheimer walked out of the London premiere last week as news of the impending strike broke, and planned junkets for films including Barbie have also been affected.

Producers of independent films could be granted waivers to continue shooting despite the strike, as long as they are operating outside the studio system.

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo was among the high-profile actors to voice support for such waivers, and possible sharing of profits from successful independent films.

The contract between the union and the AMPTP, which represents the major film studios, TV networks and streaming giants, expired after negotiators failed to reach an agreement over a number of issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Sir Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr and Josh Hartnett at the premiere of Oppenheimer before the cast walked out (Ian West/PA)

The union said actors face an “existential threat to their livelihoods” with the rise of generative AI technology and the threat of unregulated use.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for Sag-Aftra, said studios had asked for the ability to scan the faces of background artists for the payment of one day’s work, and then be able to own and use their likeness for any future projects without consent or compensation.

The issue of pay has also been a key part of negotiations as the advent of streaming has changed the way actors are compensated for their work.

In the past they would make money from residuals, where they would be paid based on re-runs of their shows and films, but streaming has severely dented this, with actors and writers saying their residuals have plummeted.

The union says members are striking for a fairer division of profits, but the AMPTP says negotiators chose to forego “the highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years” in favour of going on strike.