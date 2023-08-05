Riley Keough officially named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Riley Keough officially named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

By Press Association
Riley Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley (PA)
Riley Keough has been officially named as the sole trustee of the estate of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley.

The appointment was approved during a hearing on Friday, according to documents obtained by the PA news agency.

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 at the age of 54 and was laid to rest at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 22.

Four days after the funeral, her mother Priscilla filed court documents disputing a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust.

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 at the age of 54 (PA)

The amendment removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with her two eldest children – Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough agreed to a settlement in May.

Keough was officially named as sole trustee by judge Lynn Healey Scaduto during a hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

Earlier this month a Los Angeles coroner ruled that Lisa Marie Presley had died of complications from weight loss surgery she had several years ago.

Her death was ruled as being from natural causes due to the effects of a small bowel obstruction.