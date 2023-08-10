Queer Eye star Bobby Berk announces father’s death: ‘Can’t believe you’re gone’

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk has paid tribute to his father, after announcing his death on social media, saying “can’t believe you’re gone”.

Berk, 41, posted a series of photos to his Instagram, including pictures which showed him with his father when he was a child.

The post said: “RIP Dad… We didn’t always have the most in common or understand each other but I always knew you loved me.

“You taught me the value of honesty and hard work and without you I wouldn’t be where I am today. I love you.”

One of the photos shows him with his arm around his father, who is wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat that matches his son’s.

Berk’s friends commented on the post to express their condolences.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz said: “I’m so sorry Bobby. it’s really hard.”

Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye (PA)

Crazy Rich Asians actor Nico Santos said: “Bobby I’m so so sorry. Sending love.”

Reality TV personality Colton Underwood said: “Sending you so much love Bobby”.

In September 2019, Berk announced in an Instagram post that his father had been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time and claimed that the water in his childhood home was contaminated with “propane, butane, methane and other chemicals” which he said “could very well be” the cause of his father’s cancer.

Berk’s tribute did not give the cause of his father’s death.

Interior designer Berk is the design guru on Netflix’s Queer Eye, a show which helps people to refine their wardrobes, grooming, diet, hobbies and home decor.