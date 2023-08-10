Queer Eye star Bobby Berk announces father’s death: ‘Can’t believe you’re gone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queer Eye star Bobby Berk announces father’s death: ‘Can’t believe you’re gone’

By Press Association
Bobby Berk paid tribute to his father (PA)
Queer Eye star Bobby Berk has paid tribute to his father, after announcing his death on social media, saying “can’t believe you’re gone”.

Berk, 41, posted a series of photos to his Instagram, including pictures which showed him with his father when he was a child.

The post said: “RIP Dad… We didn’t always have the most in common or understand each other but I always knew you loved me.

“You taught me the value of honesty and hard work and without you I wouldn’t be where I am today. I love you.”

One of the photos shows him with his arm around his father, who is wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat that matches his son’s.

Berk’s friends commented on the post to express their condolences.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz said: “I’m so sorry Bobby. it’s really hard.”

Queer Eye
Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye (PA)

Crazy Rich Asians actor Nico Santos said: “Bobby I’m so so sorry. Sending love.”

Reality TV personality Colton Underwood said: “Sending you so much love Bobby”.

In September 2019, Berk announced in an Instagram post that his father had been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time and claimed that the water in his childhood home was contaminated with “propane, butane, methane and other chemicals” which he said “could very well be” the cause of his father’s cancer.

Berk’s tribute did not give the cause of his father’s death.

Interior designer Berk is the design guru on Netflix’s Queer Eye, a show which helps people to refine their wardrobes, grooming, diet, hobbies and home decor.