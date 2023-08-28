Derek Hough describes ‘fairytale’ wedding to DWTS co-star Hayley Erbert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Hough describes ‘fairytale’ wedding to DWTS co-star Hayley Erbert

By Press Association
Derek Hough is a professional on Dancing With The Stars (Yui Mok/PA)
Derek Hough is a professional on Dancing With The Stars (Yui Mok/PA)

Dancing With The Stars professional Derek Hough has described his wedding to Hayley Erbert as a “fairytale”.

The dancer, 38, who is a former flame of UK singer Cheryl, tied the knot with his DWTS co-star in a redwood forest before a party at a cliffside estate in Carmel, California.

Hough’s best man was fellow DWTS professional Mark Ballas, who is the son of Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, while his dancer sister Julianne Hough served as a bridesmaid.

Hough told US magazine People: “It’s one of the most breathtaking places. It’s like a fairytale.

“When we were thinking about a location we asked ourselves, ‘What’s important to us?’

“Nature was the first thing. We want to be around trees and plants and Northern California kind of spoke out to us.

“We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but also, it just feels incredibly romantic.”

Erbert, 28, added: “We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees.

“They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We’re here, planting our seeds to grow our family.”

The couple got married in front of celebrity guests including Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto, Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro and Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev.

Describing how meaningful marriage is to him, Hough said: “It’s so interesting what a small sort of piece of metal can do to your whole persona and your whole outlook on everything, where all of a sudden it’s sort of like, oh, I have this promise that I carry with me all the time.’

“And to want to be a man to live up to that promise daily for that person and for yourself and for others, it’s a powerful thing. It’s a beautiful thing.

“So for me, I’m excited to continue to aspire to be that man each and every day for her, for our animals and for our future family.”

The couple shared their first dance to Fall Into Me by Forest Blakk but resisted the chance to perform a choreographed routine.

Hough told People: “It’s so beautiful, but I’ll say this: I think everybody’s expecting us to do a performance and a dance whole thing.

“But that’s the thing — we perform, we go on stage, we dance, we do things. So for us, it feels more special for us to not perform. To be on the floor with each other, to listen to music and just be in the moment.”