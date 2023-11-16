Dwayne Johnson visits Capitol Hill after approach to run for US president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dwayne Johnson visits Capitol Hill after approach to run for US president

By Press Association
Dwayne Johnson visited Capitol Hill (Yui Mok/PA)
Dwayne Johnson visited Capitol Hill (Yui Mok/PA)

Dwayne Johnson visited Capitol Hill to address military recruitment issues after admitting he was approached “out of the blue” by political parties to run for president last year.

The Hollywood star was pictured with the US Capitol Police on Wednesday, as well as having a sit-down with senators including Jon Tester, during his trip to Washington DC.

Mr Tester, who is chairman of the Senate veterans’ affairs committee, wrote on Twitter: “From pickin’ rock on the farm to meeting with the big guy himself.

“I was glad to host @TheRock today to talk about how we can better address military recruitment issues.”

The US Capitol Police also tweeted: “We talked to a potential new recruit today… and we think he will pass the fitness test.”

Johnson spoke about being approached by political parties in 2022 to run for US president on comedian Trevor Noah’s new podcast What Now?, describing the visit as “out of the blue”.

The 51-year-old also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying: “It’s crazy, it’s wild. This run for president talk has been in the ether for the past couple of years and it never stops being surreal.

“It was incredible, it came from (Washington) DC. We sat down, the poll was almost 50% of American’s would support me running for president, it was just crazy.”

Johnson admitted “down the road for sure” he would consider running for president.

The former wrestler said that at the moment he is a “proud girl dad” with the youngest of his three children aged five and knows what it is like “to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy” which is currently the “most important thing to me”.