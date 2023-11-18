Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs settles rape and abuse lawsuit with US singer Cassie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs settles rape and abuse lawsuit with US singer Cassie

By Press Association
Sean 'Diddy' Combs settles lawsuit with former partner Cassie (Yui Mok/PA)
Sean 'Diddy' Combs settles lawsuit with former partner Cassie (Yui Mok/PA)

Sean “Diddy” Combs has settled a lawsuit filed by US singer Cassie which claimed she was a victim of rape and violent behaviour during their decade-long relationship.

The claims have been settled “to their mutual satisfaction” a day after they were filed at a New York federal court, her lawyer Douglas Wigdor confirmed on Friday.

The original lawsuit claimed that Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, was raped “in her own home after she tried to leave him” and “endured over a decade of his violent behaviour and disturbed demands”.

Sean Combs
Sean Combs has settled a lawsuit with former partner Cassie (Ian West/PA)

It was also alleged that Combs was “prone to uncontrollable rage”, with claims including that he “blew up a man’s car after he learned that he was romantically interested in Ms Ventura”.

US rapper Combs, 54, has vehemently denied the allegations made against him.

On Friday, Ms Ventura said: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.

“I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

While Combs said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York
Cassie and Sean Combs (Aurore Marechal/PA)

In a statement, Mr Wigdor said: “I am very proud of Ms Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

Combs is a three-time Grammy winner whose hit songs include I’ll Be Missing You, Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down and Give Me Love.

He founded the label Bad Boy Records in the early 90s, for which Ms Ventura signed a 10-album deal with in 2006 at the age of 19.