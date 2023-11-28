Taylor Swift crowned Apple Music’s artist of the year for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift crowned Apple Music’s artist of the year for 2023

By Press Association
Taylor Swift had more songs in Apple Music’s global daily top 100 than any other artist across the first 10 months of the year (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift has been crowned Apple Music’s artist of the year for 2023 after a record-breaking year for the pop superstar.

The US singer, 33, has sold out stadiums across the Americas, won a host of awards and continued to dominate the charts with the re-release of her albums Speak Now and 1989, this time as Taylor’s Version.

More Apple Music subscribers listened to Swift in 2023 than any other artist in the world, setting a new record for the most listeners for any act in a single year on the platform, according to the streamer.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Show – New Jersey
Taylor Swift has won a host of awards this year alongside storming the charts (Doug Peters/PA)

The platform has also said the singer had more songs in Apple Music’s global daily top 100 than any other artist across the first 10 months of the year as 65 landed on the list.

Two Swift songs, Anti-Hero and Cruel Summer, also secured places on Apple Music’s top 20 songs of the year globally as they come in at number six and 15 respectively.

Anti-Hero also reached number two in the top 20 songs for the UK, just beaten to the top spot by Miley Cyrus’ hit Flowers.

Raye and 070 Shake’s viral track Escapism took third place while Dave and Central Cee’s Sprinter placed fourth and Rema and Selena Gomez’s Calm Down came fifth.

Miracle by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding took sixth place, Venbee and Goddard’s Messy In Heaven took seventh and Switch Disco’s track React with Ella Henderson placed eighth.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5
Miley Cyrus topped the Apple Music song chart in the UK (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rounding off the top 10 for the UK is David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s I’m Good (Blue) placing ninth and Harry Styles As It Was taking tenth, after the hit by the former One Direction star was the most streamed song of 2022 in the UK.

This year has also seen a rise in a number of international genres including J-pop (Japanese pop) with two songs making the top 10 globally – Yoasobi’s Idol coming in seventh and Official Hige Dandism’s Subtitle placing tenth.

African music has also experienced a surge in popularity this year as the remix of Nigerian star Rema’s Calm with Selena Gomez reached number 12 in the global songs chart – the highest entry ever for an African song.

Meanwhile, four musica Mexicana songs have landed in the final global 100 songs chart having never done so before, with Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s hit Ella Baila Sola coming in at number 18.

Country music also continues to maintain its popularity as US singer Morgan Wallen’s Last Night secured the top spot in Apple Music’s song of the year for 2023 globally, marking the first country song to do so since Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road in 2019.