Jimmy Kimmel among TV hosts demanding Emmys reinstate writing award in broadcast

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver were among the high-profile TV hosts who have signed a letter calling on the Television Academy to include the best writing for a variety series/special category in the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast.

The letter signed by a variety of TV hosts – including Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers – said they are “profoundly disappointed” the two awards will not be presented during the 75th televised ceremony on January 15.

“Our programmes could not exist without the tremendous work of our writers — as proven by the writers’ strike that shut down late night television for 148 days,” the letter stated.

The letter was accompanied by a petition, signed by more than 1,400 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), demanding it immediately reinstate the outstanding writing for a variety series/special category in the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast.

The petition said: “The Academy’s decision to erase the variety writing award from the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast dismisses writing as the foundation for excellence in television, and devalues our profession as a whole.

“We implore the Television Academy to do the right thing.”

The nominees for outstanding writing for a variety series include Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

While the nominees for the outstanding writing for a variety special include Chris Rock: Selective Outrage and Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer.

The Television Academy has been contacted for comment.