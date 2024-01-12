Ariana Grande returns to pop roots in first solo single in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ariana Grande returns to pop roots in first solo single in three years

By Press Association
Ariana Grande has teased a return to her pop roots (Katia Temkin/PA)
Ariana Grande has returned to her pop star roots with her first solo single in three years.

The Grammy winning singer, 30, teased the release of the track Yes, And? last weekend by sharing the title alongside a blurred photo of her face to Instagram.

It follows after her chart-topping 2020 album Positions, which also had a deluxe edition released the following year with an additional song called Test Drive.

The song is expected to feature on her forthcoming seventh album.

The house-inspired track opens with a repetitive, catchy beat that builds before her soprano vocals chime in.

The song appears to address people having opinions on her life and the instrumental channels Madonna’s 1990 hit Vogue.

She responds to the comments in the chorus by singing: “Say that shit with your chest, keep moving like ‘What’s next?’ ‘Yes, and?’”

It is brimming with her signature high vocal trills, which is sure to please her fan base.

Recorded in New York City, the new single was written and produced by Grande alongside Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

A teaser for the music video, which is set to be released at 3pm on Friday, sees someone holding a red card which says “ag7” with coordinates listed underneath it and “your presence has been exclusively requested” inscribed on the back.

After seeing the card, someone in a lift says “real exclusive, typical Ari” while another adds “I think I liked her better when her ponytail was a few centimetres”.

A third chimes in saying “Right? Who cares if she’s happy? I don’t want happy, I want art”.

Another pair can be seen chatting about how they miss “the old Ari” while two more gossip about the pop star, with one asking “Oh my god did she really do that” to which the other responds “Well I read it on the internet so it must be true”.

Seven of the US singer’s tracks have gone to number one in the UK singles chart including 2014 hit Problem featuring Iggy Azalea and 2018 song Thank U Next.

Grande’s other hit records include 2016’s Dangerous Woman and 2019’s 7 Rings, which both went to number one as well.

The singer started as an actress on American children’s TV channel Nickelodeon, portraying Cat Valentine on Victorious, before she went on to star in a spin-off show called Sam And Cat.

Her debut album Yours Truly was released in 2013 and peaked in the UK charts at number seven.

The pop superstar is also starring as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, the musical that tells the backstory of The Wizard Of Oz.