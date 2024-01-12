Gladiators star: Reboot shows fans there is ‘no point’ in putting others down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gladiators star: Reboot shows fans there is ‘no point’ in putting others down

By Press Association
Emily Steel, who will go under the name Dynamite in the BBC’s revival of the sports entertainment show, Gladiators (BBC/PA)
Emily Steel, who will go under the name Dynamite in the BBC’s revival of the sports entertainment show, Gladiators (BBC/PA)

Gladiators star Dynamite has said they want to show young viewers you can be competitive but that there is “no point putting contenders down” in the new reboot.

The sports entertainment show, which was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000, is set to return to screens on Saturday with 16 new “superhumans” all eager to show off their speed and strength.

Presenter Bradley Walsh and his son Barney will host the 11-episode series, which will see the Gladiators take on Contenders in new and old games, culminating with classic challenge The Eliminator.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Friday, one of the new Gladiators, who will be known as Dynamite, confirmed the athletes will be paying compliments to contenders for the effort they put in.

She said: “As natural sports people we want to show all those younger kids that you can be competitive and it is okay to want to win, but we also want to show that if you lose, that’s also okay as well.

“There’s no point putting contenders down and making them feel bad.”

The 20-year-old full-time elite CrossFit athlete, whose real name is Emily Steel, revealed she is “quite nice” on the show but that villainous-style characters will return.

Fellow Gladiator Apollo added: “I think everyone will have their favourites, there’s people playing certain roles within the show.

“We’ve got some guys who are bad to the bone and others (who are) more hero type.”

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Alex Gray, previously played in the England rugby sevens team before transferring over to the NFL.

Gladiators
Gladiators line-up Comet, Fury, Apollo, Dynamite, Legend, Diamond, Athena, Giant, Apollo, Sabre, Phantom, Viper, Nitro, Bionic, Electro, and Fire (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

He said he was a “huge fan” of the original show and would watch it every week with his brothers.

The athlete added: “A lot of guys like myself, girls like myself are now in their 30s, have kids of their own and that cycle is just starting again.

“So it’s amazing time to be bringing this back.”

Whereas Dynamite is part of the new generation of fans as she was born after it finished.

She admitted she did not first understand the scale of the show and had to get clued up by watching videos of the previous Gladiators and challenges.

Also among the line-up are Olympians, bodybuilders and weightlifting champions.

Gladiators will launch on BBC One on January 13 at 5.50pm and be available to rewatch on the iPlayer.