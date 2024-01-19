Arnold Schwarzenegger watch sells for over £200,000 after airport customs stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Arnold Schwarzenegger watch sells for over £200,000 after airport customs stop

By Press Association
Arnold Schwarzenegger was held at customs because of his watch (Matt Crossick/PA)
Arnold Schwarzenegger was held at customs because of his watch (Matt Crossick/PA)

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has sold a watch for more than £200,000 at auction following him being stopped at a German airport because of the luxury item.

The politician and star of The Terminator films, 76, remained for hours at Munich Airport during a routine check on Wednesday ahead of the auction for his environmental charity.

The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative said on Friday the Audemars Piguet watch sold for 270,000 euros (£231,638) in Kitzbuehel, Austria on Thursday.

In total, the sales, which also included artworks, jewellery, a personal training session with Schwarzenegger, a concert with a German band The BossHoss and a day on the set of the German-Austrian series Bergdoktor, raised 1.31 million euros (£1.12 million).

Schwarzenegger said: “People often ask me how I can maintain a smile when considering our environment.

“It’s simple: amidst the ongoing fight against pollution, I also witness the progress that has been achieved. We have come a long way. Today, so many people are here to be part of the solution.

Terminator: Dark Fate photocall – London
Arnold Schwarzenegger raised more than £1 million for his environmental charity at the auction (Ian West/PA)

“We all must give back and change the world. Today, our supporters have played a role in creating a cleaner and healthier future. I extend my gratitude to everyone who has joined my fight against pollution.”

German tabloid Bild reported that the allegedly undeclared watch was valued at about 20,000 euros (£17,129) by Schwarzenegger and was specially produced for him by Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet.

The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative previously said the actor “co-operated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown” and that he agreed to “prepay potential taxes on the watch (remember, it is his personal watch)”.

Goods over the value of 430 euros (£368) that will stay in the European Union have to be declared and, where appropriate, duty paid on them.

A customs penalty body in Augsburg, Germany will evaluate the case.

Schwarzenegger, a former Republican Party governor of California, has long campaigned on the environment.

He began the Austrian World Summit climate conference, which he organises with former Austrian politician Monika Langthaler, and has vowed to “terminate pollution”.