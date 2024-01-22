Zendaya debuts bold new haircut at Haute Couture Week in Paris

Zendaya has debuted a bold new micro fringe hairstyle as she attended Haute Couture Week in Paris.

The 27-year-old Hollywood actress, who is known for her eye-catching red carpet looks, paired the new haircut with a black gown which featured detailing on the shoulders and a flowing train at the Schiaparelli show on Monday.

She showcased the look while sat on the front row of the high fashion catwalk alongside singer Jennifer Lopez, her fellow Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and The Holdovers actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jennifer Lopez and Da’Vine Joy Randolph attend Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 collection presented in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Lopez donned a white ruffled coat to the show paired with a white roll neck jumper, black leggings and gold accessories.

The singer also styled her slicked back short hairstyle with quirky golden glasses.

Actress Schafer dressed in a black off-the-shoulder velvet dress for the occasion, which featured a plunging neckline and high leg split.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 collection in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

She grabbed further attention with her golden necklace, which was shaped like a flower, that wrapped around her neck.

Joy Randolph also opted for a black outfit which she accessorised with a large, golden necklace.

Pop star Rihanna was spotted at the event wearing a co-ordinated black skirt and jacket look which she styled with a black belt, handbag and baseball-style cap.

Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show featured looks from the fashion house’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

Haute Couture Week in Paris will run until January 25.