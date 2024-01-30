Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan attack

US President Joe Biden says he has made a decision on how to respond to the drone attack in Jordan that killed three US army reserve soldiers.

But talking to reporters before boarding the presidential helicopter, Mr Biden declined to provide more details about what that response would be.

The weekend drone strike on a US base in Jordan near the Syrian border also wounded more than 40 others.

Spc Kennedy Sanders, Sgt William Jerome Rivers and Spc Breonna Alexsondria Moffett who were killed in the drone strike in Jordan on Sunday (Shawn Sanders/US army via AP)

When asked how the US response would be different from past responses to aggressions from groups backed by Iran, Mr Biden said: “We’ll see.”

The president said he did hold Iran responsible for supplying the weapons used in the attack. Mr Biden was also asked what he would say to Democratic lawmakers who are concerned about the risks of an expanding war in the Middle East and he, again, said: “We’ll see.”

“I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East,” Mr Biden said. “That’s not what I’m looking for.”

On Tuesday Mr Biden spoke to the families of the three American service members killed in Sunday’s drone attack.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters travelling with Mr Biden to Florida aboard Air Force One that the president extended his condolences and pledged full assistance to the families as they grieve.

In separate calls with the families, Mr Biden also gauged their feelings about his attendance at Friday’s dignified transfer of the fallen service members’ remains at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Friday, and “all of them supported his presence there”, Mr Kirby said.

“He was grateful for their time. He expressed to them how proud we all are of their service,” Mr Kirby said of Mr Biden’s calls with the families. “How we mourn and feel sorrow over their loss.”

Mr Kirby added: “The president will be going to the dignified transfer on Friday.”

President Biden is greeted by Col Angela Ochoa, Commander of the 89th Airlift Wing Division, before he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, en route to Florida (Jess Rapfogel/AP)

The solemn ceremony marks the return of fallen service members to American soil as they journey to their final resting place, with silent honour guards carrying flag-draped transfer cases holding the remains from transport aircraft to military vehicles.

The Pentagon identified those killed in the attack as Sgt William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Spc Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia; and Spc Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

In 2021, Mr Biden attended the dignified transfer of the remains of 13 troops killed in a suicide attack during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Separately, Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre in Germany said it expected to receive three US service members who were injured in the drone attack, including one listed in a critical, but stable, condition.