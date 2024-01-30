The Beckhams recreate viral moment from Netflix documentary in Super Bowl teaser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Beckhams recreate viral moment from Netflix documentary in Super Bowl teaser

By Press Association
Victoria Beckham wears a T-shirt in the teaser which says: ‘My dad owns a Rolls-Royce’ (Uber Eats/PA)
David and Victoria Beckham have recreated a viral scene from the former footballer’s hit Netflix docu-series in a teaser for an upcoming Super Bowl advert.

The four-part series, released in 2023, includes a clip – that was shared across social media – in which David is seen peeking out from behind a door to tell his wife to “be honest” after she says they are both “very working class”.

After David asks Victoria to reveal the car her father drove her to school in, she responds and says: “In the 80s my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

Uber Eats Super Bowl teaser
David Beckham tells his wife Victoria to ‘be honest’ (Uber Eats/PA)

In a new teaser for an upcoming Uber Eats advert, which will air during the Super Bowl on February 11, Victoria makes reference to the moment by donning a T-shirt that says “My dad had a Rolls-Royce”.

In the 35-second clip, the couple have a similar interaction to the one in the documentary and Victoria tells the camera: “David and I are going to be in a little commercial.”

David then appears from behind a wall to tell Victoria: “Be honest, be honest.”

Victoria says “Okay, it’s a big commercial” and David says “Tell them what it’s during”.

The fashion designer says she is “trying” before David says: “No, tell them what it’s during.”

Victoria then reveals that the commercial will air during the “big baseball game”, actually referring to the Super Bowl, which is the National Football League’s annual championship game in America.

David then says “And tell them about Jessica Aniston” – seemingly in reference to Friends star Jennifer Aniston – and Victoria says: “Jessica Aniston is going to be in it too.”

The video ends with the words “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.”

A-listers are regular features in the advertisements that air during the annual championship NFL game.

In 2023, Sir Elton John was seen feuding with singer and rapper Jack Harlow in an advert for Doritos, while celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared in a commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts.

The original clip in which David tells his wife to “be honest” appears in docu-series Beckham, which was released onto streaming service Netflix in October and takes a look into the former footballer’s career, as well as his romance with wife Victoria, who was a part of 90s girl group The Spice Girls.