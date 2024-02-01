Electric car owners unhappy with charging infrastructure – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Electric car owners unhappy with charging infrastructure – survey

By Press Association
More than two-thirds (68%) of UK electric vehicle owners who use public chargers say they are unhappy with the infrastructure, a survey of consumer group members suggested (John Walton/PA)
More than two-thirds (68%) of UK electric vehicle owners who use public chargers say they are unhappy with the infrastructure, a survey of consumer group members suggested (John Walton/PA)

More than two-thirds (68%) of UK electric vehicle owners who use public chargers say they are unhappy with the infrastructure, a survey of consumer group members suggested.

Some 73% of respondents to the Which? poll said they had experienced a faulty public charger at least once in the previous 12 months, while 37% said it was difficult to find a working charger.

Drivers also complained about chargepoints being too expensive and difficult to use.

One Which? member said they could not use a charger because it required an app to be downloaded and their phone had poor signal.

Another described public charging infrastructure as “dismal”, claiming it is “infinitely more complex” to charge an electric car than buy petrol.

In July last year the Government introduced legislation enabling electric car drivers to only need one app to pay for public chargepoints operated by different companies, and to use contactless payments.

Which? head of consumer protection policy Sue Davies said: “We know that people want to make more sustainable choices and switch to an electric vehicle, but many drivers have a lack of confidence in the public charging infrastructure, and this also risks alienating people who aren’t able to charge their EVs at home.

“It is positive that the Government passed new rules that should see improvements in consumers’ experiences of the public charging network.

“The Government and chargepoint operators must continue working together to ensure the UK’s charging infrastructure is up to scratch.

Electric car sales
Responding to the the survey, one electric vehicle owner claimed it is ‘infinitely more complex’ to charge an electric car than to buy petrol (John Walton/PA)

“Charging must be easy and reliable to support more people to make the move to an electric car.”

Which? surveyed 1,004 of its members in November last year who own a pure electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures published on Wednesday show there were 53,677 public electric vehicle charging devices in the UK at the start of this year, an increase of 45% from 12 months earlier.

A DfT spokeswoman said the UK is on track to “install 300,000 public chargepoints by 2030”.

She added: “Our new public chargepoint regulations will ensure simpler pricing information and payment methods, and will require all rapid chargepoints to be 99% reliable on average.

“While we expect the private sector to deliver the majority of chargepoints, we continue to work closely with them to expand and improve the network – with our Zero Emission Vehicle mandate giving the private sector the certainty they need to invest in more chargepoints.”