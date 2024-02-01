Man appears in court charged with murdering two teenage boys in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man appears in court charged with murdering two teenage boys in Bristol

By Press Association
Mason Rist (left) and Max Dixon died from their injuries (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
A 44-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering two teenage boys in Bristol.

Anthony Snook, of Dowling Road, Hartcliffe, Bristol, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning charged with the murders of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16.

Charges allege that Snook murdered the boys on Ilminster Road in Knowle West on January 27.

The defendant, dressed in a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing at the court.

District Judge Lynne Matthews told him: “You are charged that on January 27 at Ilminster Road in Knowle West you murdered Mason Rist.

“You are also charged that on January 27 at Ilminster Road you murdered Max Dixon.

“This court has no power to entertain an application for bail. I now send this matter to the crown court at Bristol, where you will be produced either in person or by a video link tomorrow.”

The boys were stabbed during an incident on Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, on Saturday night.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

The boys were taken to two hospitals, Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Snook was charged with two counts of murder on Wednesday.

Avon and Somerset Police said seven other people had been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The force said a 20-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He has since been released with no further action in relation to the murder offence and bailed in relation to the offensive weapon offence.