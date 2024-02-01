Angry armers on tractors protest at EU summit about costs and bureaucracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angry armers on tractors protest at EU summit about costs and bureaucracy

By Press Association
Farmers protest outside the European Parliament (Thomas Padilla/AP)
Farmers protest outside the European Parliament (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Convoys with hundreds of angry farmers driving heavy-duty tractors created chaos outside the European Union’s headquarters on Thursday, demanding leaders at a summit provide relief from rising prices and bureaucracy.

Farmers pelted police in Brussels with fireworks, eggs and beer bottles through thick smoke from burning bales of hay.

Security forces used water cannons to douse fires and keep a farmer from felling a tree on the steps of the European Parliament.

It is the culmination of weeks of protests around the bloc, whose farmers say it is becoming harder than ever to make a decent living as energy and fertiliser costs surge because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, more and cheaper farm imports make it hard to compete, and climate change-fuelled droughts, floods or fires destroy crops.

Belgium EU Summit
Anti-riot police officers stand guard in a closed security area outside the European Parliament (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Farmers are a key electoral group, at EU and national levels, and leaders have scrambled to respond to their demands ahead of EU parliamentary elections in June.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, announced plans on Wednesday to shield farmers from cheap import s from Ukraine during wartime and allow farmers to use some land that had been forced to lie fallow for environmental reasons.

Earlier in the week, the government in France, where the protests have been particularly disruptive, showered farmers with promises of help, including emergency aid and controls on imported food.

The farmers also pushed their way on to the agenda at Thursday’s EU summit, which was supposed to be laser-focused on providing financial aid to Ukraine for its war against invading Russia.

Leaders agreed a deal on giving the war-torn country a new support package, but Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said the farmers’ demands needed to be addressed.

Belgium EU Summit
Anti-riot police used water to disperse people (Thomas Padilla/AP)

“We also need to make sure that they can get the right price for the high quality products that they provide. We also need to make sure that the administrative burden that they have remains reasonable,” said Mr De Croo, whose country currently holds the presidency of the EU.

It was not clear, however, if any concrete proposals would emerge from the meeting.

Jean-Francois Ricker, a farmer from southern Belgium, braved the winter night close to EU headquarters.

“There will be a lot of people. We are going to show that we do not agree and that it is enough, but our aim is not to demolish everything,” he said as the rumble of tractor engines and blaring horns pierced Brussels’ early morning.

Similar protests, mostly attended by young farmers supporting families, have been held across the EU for most of the week.

Demonstrators blocked traffic arteries across Belgium, France and Italy on Wednesday, as they sought to disrupt trade at major ports and other economic lifelines.