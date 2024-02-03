Harvey Barnes rescues point for Newcastle in St James’ Park thriller with Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harvey Barnes rescues point for Newcastle in St James’ Park thriller with Luton

By Press Association
Harvey Barnes rescued a draw for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Harvey Barnes emerged from his injury nightmare to spare Newcastle’s blushes as they fought back from two goals down to deny Premier League newcomers Luton victory in a 4-4 thriller.

The Magpies’ £38million summer signing was called from the bench with his side trailing 4-2 at St James’ Park and after Kieran Trippier had given them hope, it was he who smashed home a 73rd-minute equaliser in his first appearance since September.

In a full-blooded encounter, the home side led 1-0 and then 2-1 through Sean Longstaff’s double, but after Gabriel Osho and the excellent Ross Barkley had levelled, Carlton Morris’ penalty and a fourth from midweek hat-trick hero Elijah Adebayo looked to have put the visitors in the driving seat.

Newcastle United v Luton Town – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Goals galore as Luton’s Carlton Morris (right) celebrates with team-mate Elijah Adebayo after scoring his side’s third goal (Owen Humphreys, PA)

Newcastle’s fightback extended into 10 minutes of stoppage time at the end of a pulsating contest as they threw everything they had at the search for a winner, but the visitors stood firm to take a more than deserved point from a hugely entertaining draw.

The Magpies went ahead with just seven minutes gone when 17-year-old Lewis Miley sprayed the ball out to Trippier, who looked up before picking out the fast-arriving Longstaff and watched as he fired past keeper Thomas Kaminski.

To their credit, the Hatters swiftly set about the task of trying to force their way back into the game with Chiedozie Ogbene repeatedly making life intensely uncomfortable for Dan Burn.

Newcastle United v Luton Town – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier gets the crowd going as he celebrates scoring his side’s third goal (Owen Humphreys, PA)

They were back in it with 21 minutes gone when, after Sven Botman had been penalised for a trip on Adebayo, Morris turned Barkley’s free-kick back across goal and Osho headed past keeper Martin Dubravka off the underside of the crossbar.

Luton’s joy was fleeting and after Kaminski could only parry Anthony Gordon’s shot, Longstaff controlled the rebound and drilled into the back of the net.

However, the home side succumbed once again five minutes before the break when Barkley set Alfie Doughty away down the left before making his way into the penalty area to fire into an empty net after Dubravka had turned the wide-man’s cross into his path.

Newcastle United v Luton Town – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes in bang in tune after scoring his side’s equaliser to rescue a point (Owen Humphreys, PA)

Rob Edwards’ men took a 59th-minute lead when, following a lengthy VAR review, referee Tom Bramall was advised to award a penalty against Burn after he had dragged back Ogbene and Morris scored from the spot at the second time of asking having initially beaten Dubravka before the whistle had gone.

The Hatters were in dreamland three minutes later when, after another pacy break, Barkley slid the ball into the path of Adebayo, who beat Dubravka emphatically to make it 4-2.

However, the Magpies refused to accept defeat and reduced the deficit with 23 minutes to go when Trippier volleyed Bruno Guimaraes’ cross past Kaminski, and there was more to come when Miley robbed Barkley and fed Barnes, who steered a left-foot drive into the bottom corner to level.

Jacob Murphy was unable to convert another inviting Bruno cross at the far post with five minutes remaining and Ogbene volleyed straight at Dubravka deep into added time as the spoils were shared.